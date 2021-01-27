Karnataka Minister's portfolio changed 4 times, says he wanted to quit

JC Madhuswamy said that he felt humiliated when his portfolio was changed on January 22 without consulting him.

news Politics

Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy on Tuesday said that he was “upset” over his responsibilities being changed so frequently. The Minister’s portfolios were rejigged as many as four times in the last five days. He further added that he was miffed that portfolios were changed without any evaluation.

After unfurling the national flag to celebrate Republic Day, Madhuswamy said to the reporters, “Who would be happy if his ministry is changed four times in five days. It hurt me when Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called me prior to January 21 and asked me to choose any one of the portfolios. I accordingly chose to retain the Minor Irrigation Department instead of retaining the Law and Parliamentary Affairs. But what ensued is not unknown to people.”

Madhuswamy further mentioned that his portfolios were being changed without an evaluation and that he was not provided valid reasons for the same. He expressed that he should have been allowed to complete his work after being allocated with a portfolio.

When he was quizzed by reporters if he planned to resign — as speculation was rife over two ministers quitting, he said that he had actually thought of resigning. However, he never expressed it either in public or in private. He added that his close friends did not know about it either.

He also said that he was miffed when his portfolio was changed without consulting him on January 22 adding that he had decided to quit after January 26. However, he said that he had decided against quitting. Madhuswamy said that rather than demanding a portfolio, he wanted to have a charge that is directly linked with people, especially farmers, therefore he demanded to be given the Minor Irrigation Department.

Dr K Sudhakar, the Health Minister, has been given back the Medical Education Department after it was allocated to JC Madhuswamy on January 23. In another change made on Monday, Madhuswamy, who was stripped off his prime portfolios of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation on January 13 has now been given the Tourism Department and Ecology and Environment Departments.

On Friday, Madhuswamy was allocated the Kannada and Culture department in lieu of Hajj and Waqf portfolio along with Medical Education on January 13.