Karnataka Minister orders seizure of Ola, Uber autos violating govt notice

Karnataka Transport Minister Sriramulu said notices have been issued to both Ola and Uber for violation of rules and that he would decide the next course of action in a few days.

After the Karnataka government’s notice to app-based cab aggregators to stop auto services in Bengaluru soon, Transport Minister B Sriramulu said on Saturday, October 8, that officials have been ordered to impound Ola and Uber autos that are still plying. He noted that cab aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido had received notices for violations of rules regarding the minimum fare, and that he would decide the next course of action in a few days. "Ola and Uber are supposed to make commuting easier for people without getting in their way, but we still receive complaints every year. Additionally, there are some technical issues, thus a notice has been given to them," said Sriramulu.

Earlier on October 6, Transport Commissioner THM Kumar ordered Ola, Uber, and Rapido to stop auto services in Karnataka, after several commuters complained about their high prices. In a notice to Uber, ANI Technologies — which runs Ola — and Rapido, the Karnataka Transport Department on Thursday, October 6, referred to complaints of the app-based cab aggregators charging a minimum of Rs 100 for auto rides and called it an “illegal practice”. Further, the aggregators have been ordered to submit a compliance report as well.

Additional Commissioner for Transport and Secretary, State Transport Authority L Hemanth Kumar told the Times of India that the cab aggregators have been given time till Tuesday, October 11, to stop auto services. He also said that further action will be taken after consulting with the government’s legal counsel, as a case filed by the aggregators is still pending in the Karnataka High Court.

The transport department last month filed as many as 292 cases against the ride-hailing apps in response to citizen complaints of overcharging. According to The Hindu, the aggregators were targeted as a result of public outcry. In response to the warning, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said he has asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Transport Minister Sriramulu to take the appropriate steps.