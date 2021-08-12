Karnataka Minister Anand Singh says he's not resigning after meeting CM Bommai

Singh, who was upset with the portfolio allocated to him, had shut down his MLA office at Hospet in Vijayanagar district before meeting the CM.

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seems to have sailed through his first major challenge by mollifying a sulking minister. Anand Singh who had dropped a hint that he would resign has denied such a possibility after meeting the CM. After the meeting, the Chief Minister said there were no differences of opinion between him and Singh and that both were "united". Sources close to the minister said he was keen on getting the Forest Department which he held in the previous BS Yediyurappa government, along with the Energy portfolio. "Against his wish, he was given a Tourism, Ecology and Environment portfolio," they added.

Conceding that Singh had wanted a "better" portfolio, Bommai said he explained to him the "prevailing situation" and assured him that he will speak to the party's central leadership. "His point was that he can take one more portfolio according to his capacity," Bommai said. Singh said he had a detailed discussion with Bommai and he has been asked to "go together". Similarly, Singh said, "It's true that I had asked for a change in portfolio but I never said I am going to resign. The question of resigning does not arise at all.".

Expressing his displeasure, Singh had also shut down his MLA office at Hospet in the newly carved Vijayanagar district. Before meeting the Chief Minister in Bengaluru, Singh said in Hospet, "My political life started from this Venu Gopalakrishna Temple. I would like to tell you that I don't know whether my political life may also end here. If I have the blessings of Gopalakrishna, there may be a new beginning as well."

He added that Bommai has assured him that the issue will be resolved by "sitting together". To drive home the point that the differences have been resolved and Singh was not going to resign, Revenue Minister R Ashoka who was also part of the meeting said the minister would be hoisting the tricolour in Vijayanagar district on August 15.

Prior to meeting Bommai, Singh and Gouda had called on former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence and had a discussion for about 25 minutes. After the meeting, Gouda told reporters that Singh explained his point to Yediyurappa. In reply, the Lingayat strongman asked both of them to be "calm and content". After Yediyurappa resigned on July 26, coinciding with his two years in office, Bommai succeeded him as Chief Minister on July 28 and on August 4, he expanded his cabinet with 29 ministers.

He retained most of the ministers in the Yediyurappa government barring a few who were dropped including veteran S Suresh Kumar. Barely a fortnight after Bommai took over as CM, dissidence seems to be growing among a section of BJP MLAs and ministers over the cabinet expansion.