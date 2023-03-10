Karnataka mining baron Janardhana Reddy dismisses rumours of rejoining BJP

The CBI Special Court had given consent for investigating agencies to collect details of Janardhana Reddy’s foreign investments and deposits in foreign banks, in connection with illegal mining and export of iron ore.

news Politics

Karnataka mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy on Friday, March 10 said that the rumours of him rejoining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not true. However, sources said that he is likely to go back to his old party. The rumours gained credence when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he is confident that Reddy would come back to the BJP.

“He (Janardhana Reddy) is yet to make his decision public. He has been in politics for three decades and can make his own decisions. It is a fact that he has a long relationship with the BJP party,” he said. "I am confident that he would make a suitable decision," CM Bommai added.

However, reacting to the rumours of his reentry to the BJP, Reddy stated that "all rumours are false”. "I won't take a step back. One who backtracks is not a brave person. I am not shocked by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) order. I am ready to give a shock to others. Tiger will remain a tiger even if it is kept in a cage," Reddy stated.

"If I have my money in foreign countries, how long will it take for agencies to track it? If they bring the money here, I will distribute it to the people. These rumours are spread to prevent other leaders from joining my party," he maintained. Following the raids by central agencies on his associates and partnership firms, Reddy stated that those who think they can bend him and restrain him from carrying forward with his new party are wrong.

However, rumours are running rife in political circles that Reddy is seriously considering a merger of his party with the BJP. He challenged the BJP in the Kalyana Karnataka region, known as Hyderabad Karnataka, comprising the districts of Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Bidar, Vijayanagara, and Ballary. This development seems to have raised concerns in the ruling BJP in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the CBI Special Court had given consent for investigating agencies to collect details of Janardhana Reddy's foreign investments and deposits in foreign banks. The court had also given directions to the CBI to write letters to officers of Switzerland, Singapore, Isle of Man, and the UAE seeking details of financial transactions. The order was given in connection with illegal mining and export of iron ore.

The authorities had sought the court's order in this regard under CRPC Section 166-A. The CBI has also charged that between 2009-2010 Reddy had carried out transactions of 70 to 80 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore illegally.

The ruling by the court is said to be a severe setback to Reddy, who floated the new party and is presently involved in high-voltage campaigning in Karnataka.