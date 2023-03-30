Karnataka milk shortage: Activists urge state govt to resume supply to schools

The disruption in the milk supply comes amid reports that the state government has not released the incentive of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers for nearly five months now.

news Health

Civil society group Ahara Namma Hakku (Our Food Our Right) on Thursday, March 30, urged the Karnataka government to urgently restore the supply of milk to schools and anganwadis under the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme. In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the civil rights group called for urgent attention to reports about the lack of milk powder supplied in 11 districts of the state for school students in government and aided schools. Some of these districts in north Karnataka were known to have high rates of malnutrition among children.

"Milk is one of the best sources of calcium which helps development of strong bones and teeth and in addition also has good quality proteins and growth factors which helps improve heights and reduces the risk of stunting (less height for age)," read the letter.

The group pointed out that the milk is sometimes the only food item consumed before the mid-day meal at the school. "The importance of the Ksheera Bhagya scheme lies in not just the nutritional value of a glass of milk that is provided under its aegis, but also the fact that often children come hungry to school and this glass of milk is the only food item they consume during the 15-16 hours duration between previous nightâ€™s meal and the mid-day meal at the school (~12 pm afternoon)," read the letter.

The group was responding to reports from earlier this week that the supply of milk powder to schools in 11 districts of Karnataka have been disrupted for the last three months.The disruption in milk supply comes amid reports that the state government has not released the incentive of Rs 5 per litre, a crucial component that aids the earnings of milk producers, for nearly five months now.

KMF, which manages the popular dairy brand Nandini, and has an annual turnover of Rs 25,000 crore, is a large cooperative network of milk production, processing, and distribution that serves 26 lakh farmers in the state. KMF milk, sold under its brand name of Nandini fetches farmers Rs.29 per litre (its market price goes up to Rs 44). Farmers are paid Rs 24 by their district milk unions and Rs. 5 by the Karnataka government. The various milk unions pay a commission to KMF for each litre of milk bought from farmers. The statewide daily procurement levels are currently at 84 lakh litres.

A KMF official speaking to TNM denied reports that milk powder supply to 11 districts were diverted in favour of using it in sweet products under the brand name of Nandini. "Milk procurement by the regional milk unions in north Karnataka had dropped in the last three months and this is the reason for the disruption in supply. We are working to find an agreement to transfer surplus milk produced in southern Karnataka to northern districts where milk is not available in school," said a KMF official speaking to TNM.

Ahara Namma Hakku in its letter called for the state government to take action and restore milk supply to schools. "It is disconcerting, that while multi-crore projects like Metro Rail and Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway are being inaugurated, the government has been unable to restore supply of milk powder to the schools in these districts for the last three months," read the letter. "The incentive of Rs 5/litre of milk procured pending since November 2022 should be immediately released. The necessary increase in retail prices of milk should be carried out to ensure procurement by KMF in sufficient quantities," added the letter.