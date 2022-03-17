Karnataka man sends mercy killing plea to President alleging harassment by farm owner

Subramani's family claimed that the owner has dug a 15-feet trench around their house to prevent their movement, due to which they are forced to reach their house using a ladder.

news Harassment

A driver, along with his family, has filed a petition seeking mercy killing before the President for being allegedly harassed by the farm owner. Subramani's family from Palibetta in Virajpet taluq claimed that the owner has dug a 15-feet trench around their house to prevent their movement, because of which they are forced to reach their house using a ladder.

Subramani has filed a petition in this regard saying he has been working in a 250-acre estate as a driver since 25 years and lives in a quarter provided by the owner. But after some differences cropped up between the two over a financial matter, the estate owner Annamalai asked him to vacate the quarters. Subramani maintained that he would go out once the owner clears his dues of Rs 12 lakh.

An enraged Annamalai then allegedly dug a 15-feet trench around the house of Subramani overnight with a JCB. He also allegedly cut the electricity and water connection. The family members said they are heckled for passing through the farm to reach outside.

Subramaniâ€™s family has filed two complaints in this regard with the Virajpet Rural police station. Subramani has stated that his wife is sick and he feels helpless and hence has filed a petition seeking mercy killing.

Pavithra, his daughter claimed that they are being given life threats also and deadlines to vacate the house without settling the dues. However, the farm management rejected the allegations stating that it was as per the requirements of 'Vaastu'.