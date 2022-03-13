Karnataka man brutally attacks wife for seeking divorce, conceals he was already married

The marriage was an interfaith one, and the man had concealed that he was already married with three children.

news Crime

The Karnataka police have arrested a man who brutally attacked his wife with a machete in Gadag district of Karnataka on Thursday, March 10. He attacked her with a machete 23 times on her head, shoulders, face and hands on Thursday and fled from the site. His wife had sought a divorce, and while the two had been separated for some time, there was a hearing in the divorce case on March 11. The marriage was an interfaith one, and the woman Apoorva Ananth Puranik alias Arfa Banu is believed to have converted to Islam after the marriage.

The two had met when the man, Mohammed Ejaz Shiroor hailing from Hubballi, was an auto driver who was ferrying the woman to college. The couple fell in love and eventually got married in 2018. At the time of their wedding, Ejaz concealed the fact that he was already married and had three children, Gadag Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju told TNM.

The woman shifted to her parents' house with her son four months ago. Ejaz attacked her in a park where she was learning how to drive a two-wheeler. The Gadag SP said that she was shifted to Hubballi for treatment and had stab and cut wounds, and is currently out of danger.

Hindu groups have claimed that it is a case of 'love jihadâ€™ and the police department must investigate the case thoroughly to break the network. 'Love jihad' is a term coined by exponents of Hindutva targeting Muslims. It alleges that Muslim men lure, seduce and trap Hindu women by pretending to be in love with them, and then deceive them by compelling the women to convert to Islam in order to get married. The Gadag SP told TNM that the police are not probing the conversion angle. Following his arrest on March 10, Mohammed was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and remanded in judicial custody. The police are still waiting for Apoorva to recover to give a statement and are not sure if she was subjected to any cruelty, while she was staying with Ejaz.

Apoorva is said to have converted to Islam, and her family had also accepted her marriage and maintained cordial relations with Mohammad's family. It was after she learnt about Ejazâ€™s first wife and his three children that a rift developed between them, and she separated from him and filed for divorce.