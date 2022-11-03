Karnataka makes 10-minute meditation compulsory in schools, PU colleges

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said the step has been taken to increase concentration, health, and good thoughts among students.

news Education

The Karnataka government on Thursday, November 3 directed schools and pre-university colleges in the state to ensure 10-minute meditation sessions for students. State Education Minister BC Nagesh said that necessary directions have been given with regard to conducting meditation sessions in schools and colleges for 10 minutes every day.

Adding that this will enhance the students’ focus, the notice read, “The step has been taken to increase concentration, health, and good thoughts. It will also help students to beat stress and acquire knowledge freely in schools and pre-university colleges.” The meditation 'Dhyan' session is being conducted at schools in many districts of the state. Requests have been made to allow meditation classes for 10 minutes in all schools and colleges, BC Nagesh stated in the notice.

The minister also advised students in the state to practice meditation every day. "Students should meditate every day, preferably routinely. "All the state's schools and pre-university colleges should set aside time for meditation for the kids and take the appropriate steps,” he said.

The decision was taken in response to a request made by the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association, the notice stated. Earlier, the Minister had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be taught as part of the moral education syllabus in schools and colleges across the state from December.