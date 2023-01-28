Karnataka Lokayukta seeks report on corruption allegations against Ullal police

The notice was served based on the complaint lodged by a social worker and resident of Ullal, Mohammed Kabeer.

news Crime

The Karnataka Lokayukta has served a notice to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to examine the allegations of corruption at Ullal police station in the suburbs of Mangaluru and submit a report.

The Lokayukta ordered that the investigation report and other documents should be produced by February 14. The notice was served based on the complaint lodged by a social worker and resident of Ullal, Mohammed Kabeer. The complaint alleged that the Ullal station Inspector Sandeep and Sub-Inspector (SI) Pradeep had nominated a broker to take bribes from the ganja and sand mafia and hotel owners.

The two police officers demanded money from every citizen, and Ullal residents were fed up with their actions, he claimed. “Though a complaint through email was sent to heads of various departments, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Anti-Corruption Bureau, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, no action had been taken so far,” the complaint to the Lokayukta said.