Karnataka Lokayukta officials search residence of BJP MLA accused in bribery case

The Lokayukta police searched BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's residence in Davanagere on March 4, and had earlier searched the residence of his son Prashanth Madal.

The Karnataka Lokayukta has formed seven teams headed by Deputy Superintendents to investigate BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in a bribery case also involving his son. Virupakshappaâ€™s son Prashant Madal, who works as a chief accountant with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was caught taking Rs 40 lakh as a bribe at his fatherâ€™s office in Bengaluruâ€™s Crescent Nagar.

Police sources said that teams are beginning search operations in various locations in Davanagere and Bengaluru, while Virupakshappa is also likely to receive a notice to appear before the Lokayukta police. The Lokayukta police searched the MLA's residence in Davanagere on Saturday and officials said that notices will be sent to the BJP MLA's residences in Bengaluru, Davanagere, legislature house and office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Channagiri MLA Virupakshappa was formerly the Chairman of KSDL. He resigned from the post following the Lokayukta's investigation in which his son Prashanth Madal was caught accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe. The payment was allegedly for the allotment of a tender for procuring raw materials for KSDL on behalf of his father. Prashanth Madal has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Authorities have seized Rs 8 crore from residences and offices connected to Prashanth. The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP government.

The Lokayukta sleuths are also probing the source of more than Rs 6 crore cash found at the residence of Prashanth Madal and Rs 2 crore at his private office.

With IANS inputs