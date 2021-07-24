Karnataka lockdown: All places of worship, amusement parks allowed to reopen

However, no gatherings will be allowed for any festival at the places of worship and devotees will have to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to be low in Karnataka, the state government has announced further relaxations to the lockdown restrictions. All places of worship, including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and others, will be allowed to reopen from Sunday, July 25. Devotees will have to abide by COVID-19 protocol and safety guidelines as issued by the state Health Department. However, gatherings for festivals or other occasions will not be allowed, as per a government order issued on Saturday, July 24. The order also stated that amusement parks in the state will be allowed to open from Sunday as well. However, water-related activities at the parks or water sports will not be permitted.

In July, the Karnataka government announced a slew of relaxations to the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, in light of the decreasing number of cases. Cinema halls and theatres were allowed to reopen with 50% capacity from July 19 onwards, after malls were allowed to open as well. Restaurants, eateries and bars are also open, with COVID-19 protocols in place. Higher education institutions including colleges and universities can also reopen from July 26. However, students and faculty attending physical classes must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and must follow safety guidelines. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also relaxed the night curfew by an hour, with the curfew being in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

On Friday, July 23, Karnataka reported 1,705 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths over 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 28,91,699, and the death toll to 36,323. Out of 1,705 new cases reported on Friday, 400 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 781 discharges and only three deaths, the Health Department said in a bulletin. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of total active cases with a total of 12,24,044, followed by Mysuru (1,71,843) and Tumakuru (1,17,325). Out of 30 deaths reported on Friday, four each were from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, followed by three each in Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru and two each in Dharwad and Shivamogga, followed by others.