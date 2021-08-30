Karnataka likely to revive high-speed rail link project to Bengaluru airport

The high-speed rail link project, which was first proposed in 2009, was shelved due to high costs and land acquisition issues.

news Infrastructure

The Karnataka government will likely revive plans for a high-speed rail link from MG Road to Kempegowda International Airport. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on August 29, at the inauguration of the new metro line said that the government will take up the high-speed rail link project. A report in the Times of India quoted him as saying that the government is planning to connect the cityâ€™s centre with the airport with a high-speed train. He added that the Bengaluru airport will be unique as it will be connected with the metro, suburban railway line and high-speed train.

According to reports, the state government had first proposed the high-speed rail line from MG Road to the airport in 2009 and 2010 and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had submitted a detailed project report, with service spanning 33 km. However, the plan was reportedly shelved due to high costs and land acquisition issues. In 2018, the state government also downed shutters on the Bangalore Airport Rail Link (BARL) Limited â€” the company created for the implementation of the high-speed rail â€” and the idea was scrapped after that, reported Deccan Herald.

According to a report in The Hindu, Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited was instead asked to develop a metro line to the airport which will be constructed under Phase 2.

The announcement by the Chief Minister has taken government officials by surprise. The Hindu quoted a senior official saying that the governmentâ€™s stance on the revival of the shelved project was not known to them. The official added that the alignment of the metro line to the airport via Hebbal and Yelahanka is similar to the high-speed rail link.

The TOI report quoted rail and urban mobility activist Sanjeev Dyamnavar saying that such a plan is not financially viable and that metro has acquired the land proposed for the high-speed rail to the airport. The Chief Minister further directed the BMRCL to advance the deadline of the Phase 2 metro projectsâ€™ implementation from 2025 to 2024. He also added that a 32-km line will be made operational in the next year.