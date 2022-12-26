Karnataka likely to discuss NYE COVID-19 restrictions during meeting with experts

Health Minister K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka will hold discussions with experts on guidelines and preventive measures to be followed amid the holiday season.

news COVID-19

Amid heightened COVID-19 precautions being put in place, the Karnataka government is likely to hold a meeting with experts on Monday, December 26. The meeting will likely discuss preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. The state may decide on the guidelines at a meeting headed by the Health and Disaster Management Ministers, along with technical experts.

"Health and Disaster Management Ministers (K Sudhakar and R Ashoka respectively) will hold discussions, several instructions have come from the Union government and the state government need to take certain decisions after analysing the factual situation on the spread of COVID-19," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, there is no need for unnecessary worry, but awareness is important. "Keeping in mind the international repercussions on the country and state in the past, guidelines will be decided at tomorrow's meeting, which will also be attended by technical experts," he added.

Speaking in Chikkaballapura, minister Sudhakar said that he and R Ashoka will meet to analyse the COVID-19 situation, and communicate the precautionary measures to be taken. "As bigger activities like year-end or New Year are coming up, what sort of vigil has to be maintained, what precautionary measures should be taken at places (where people are likely to gather to celebrate). Along with understanding the situation, we will discuss the guidelines to be issued for the days ahead," he said.

However, Sudhakar said he couldnâ€™t comment on when these measures would be implemented. "We have called this meeting to ensure that the situation during the first and second wave of COVID-19 doesn't repeat, and precautionary measures to be taken for it." Wearing masks at crowded places, taking booster dose, and maintaining social distances as much as possible are some of the measures that can be followed by citizens, he said. "We have to coexist with COVID and we have learnt lessons from the past two-three years," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka government decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces, and had instructed for mandatory testing of all Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases for COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.