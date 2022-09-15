Karnataka Legislative Council passes contentious anti-conversion Bill

The Congress opposed the Bill, saying that the Bill goes against the fundamentals of the Constitution. Ahead of voting, the party’s MLCs staged a walkout.

news Law

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday, September 15, passed the contentious Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill. The Bill was tabled by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and after around seven hours of debating, the Bill was passed by a voice vote. The Bill aims to prohibit “unlawful conversion” from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

Congress opposed the Bill in the Council, saying that it goes against the fundamentals of the Constitution. The BJP defended the Bill, saying that it does not aim to stop people from changing their religion, but it is aimed at stopping “forcible conversions”. Ahead of the voting, the Congress protested and staged a walkout and did not participate in the voice vote.

The anti-conversion Bill has been criticised by opposition leaders, lawyers and activists alike, as it is considered to be more stringent than similar laws introduced in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with the minimum punishment in Karnataka being three to five years and a minimum fine of Rs 25,000 — compared to a minimum of one-year jail term and Rs 15,000 fine in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to prohibiting conversion by or after marriage, the new Bill prohibits conversion by ‘promise of marriage’ as well. It also contains portions that were stayed by the Gujarat High Court last year as violative of individual’s right to freedom of religion and one that presumes marriage to be a medium for the purpose of unlawful conversion.

The Karnataka Assembly passed the Bill in December 2021, and since the BJP did not have majority in the Legislative Council, the government chose to bring in the anti-conversion Bill through an ordinance in May 2022. An ordinance has to be approved by the state legislature within six months of being passed.

In December 2021, when the Bill was passed in the Assembly, BJP’s strength in the Council was 32 and the JD(S)-Congress combined opposition had 41. The BJP did not have the numbers to pass the Bill, as the total strength of the Karnataka Legislative Council is 75. After elections in July 2022, the BJP’s strength in the Council has gone up to 41, which gives them enough numbers to pass the Bill through the Council.

