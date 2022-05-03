Karnataka Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP

Basavaraj Horatti, who served as a JD(S) MLC for seven consecutive terms, joined the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

news Politics

Former senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday, May 3, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Karnataka. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Karnataka Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary were present as well. It is speculated that he will be the BJP’s candidate for the upcoming Legislative Council polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Considered to be among the senior-most MLCs, Horatti was seen as JD(S)'s prominent face from north Karnataka. Horatti was elected MLC seven successive times since 1980. He had been State Education Minister and was elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council in February 2021. He ended his association with the JD(S) last month.

Last month, while speaking to the press in Hubballi, the senior politician had said that his decision to join the BJP came after talks held with former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP national president JP Nadda, during which they invited Horatti to join the party.

"...the time has come to join (BJP), not sure when...all (BJP) leaders have told me, I have also accepted it...they have not announced a candidate from this constituency for my sake," Horatti had said then.

He also said that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy too said he has no objections to Horatti's decision. "I'm still the chairman, I will join the BJP ahead of filing nomination, once the elections are declared,” he had said.

The senior politician joined the BJP during Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka, who is visiting the state ahead of the Cabinet rejig in the state. Though largely seen as an official visit, with less than a year for elections, Shah during this trip is likely to meet senior party leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran leader BS Yediyurappa among others, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls. According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over lunch.