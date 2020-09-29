Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy tests positive for coronavirus

Madhuswamy had attended the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly session.

Coronavirus Health

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The private hospital where he was admitted said he tested positive for the virus.

The minister underwent the COVID-19 test after his driver and cook contracted the virus, his associates said. He had attended the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly session.

Prior to him, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao also tested positive. Congress leader HK Patil too tested positive for the virus following the conclusion of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar are among those who tested positive for the virus and recovered.

Suresh Angadi, who was the Minister of State for Railways and the Belagavi MP, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

The monsoon session of the Assembly was reduced to six days over fears of rising number of infections among MLAs. More than 100 members of the Vidhana Soudha secretariat staff as well as ministers have tested positive for the virus.

So far cumulatively, 5,82,458 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,641 deaths and 4,69,750 discharges, the health department's bulletin said.