In light of the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown affecting business activities, many working professionals are facing threats of job losses and pay cuts. In order to safeguard the interest of the employees, the Karnataka Labour Department started a helpline to report any retrenchment or pay cuts, on Monday.

“If any workman gets loss of pay, refusal of work, dismissal or retrenchment from service, illegal deduction from salary or any other objection against the employer or management during the lockdown period, he/she can file a complaint through Telegram (instant messaging platform) to 8884488067,” the state labour department tweeted.

However, this helpline comes days after the state Labour Department withdrew its government order, issued on April 13, which stated that employers were bound to pay all their workers, including casual and contract workers, their wages without any deductions, and treat them as workers on duty, during the period of lockdown. The order was withdrawn just two days after its issuance.

The GO was issued by Karnataka Labour Secretary Captain Manivannan in accordance with an order from the Union government.

In an advisory dated March 20, the Union Joint Secretary for Labour, Kalpana Rajsinghot, had asked employers not to terminate employment or decrease their pay. On March 29, the advisory was followed by an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which made the advisory binding and warned that violators will be booked under the Disaster Management Act.

Confusion prevailed among many as the helpline was issued in the absence of a government order.

Speaking to TNM, Clifton D’ Rozario, a lawyer and activist, said, “The Union government had clearly said that retrenchments should not take place at this point of time. There should be no reduction or denial of wages either. An order agreeing to it was issued but unfortunately, the employers’ lobby is so strong in Karnataka that it prevailed over the state government to withdraw the order, which was unnecessary.”

According to Clifton, withdrawing the GO gives a wrong impression that employers can retrench whenever they want and reduce salaries as they like. “We had a meeting with the Labour Minister as part of the joint trade unions and raised the issue again. We have requested the state government to put an order clarifying that the Union government’s order is still in force.”

TNM could not reach the Labour Department for further clarification.