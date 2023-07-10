Karnataka Jain monk murder: BJP demands thorough investigation

The brutal murder of Digambar Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj from Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for a comprehensive investigation from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The revered monk, was reported missing on July 5 and later found murdered, with his remains discovered in an abandoned borewell in Hirekodi village.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his outrage, stating, "I condemn the killing of Jain sage Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district. It is a very inhumane act. The initial investigation into the murder has raised suspicions. We urge higher authorities to conduct a strict and unbiased investigation, leading to the immediate arrest and severe punishment of the main culprits."

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Karnataka President of the BJP, also condemned the murder and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. Kateel called on the government to prioritise the safety of monks and saints in the state, stating, "The government must take this case seriously and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice."

In response to the tragic incident, MLC N Ravi Kumar announced that the BJP would raise concerns regarding the safety of Hindu monks and saints in the state legislature on Monday, June 10. Expressing disappointment over the absence of visits from the Home Minister and Chief Minister to Belagavi, Kumar emphasised the demand for adequate security measures for saints and seers. He stated, "Our main demand to the government is to provide proper security to saints, sadhus, monks, and seers."

Furthermore, the BJP has formed a fact-finding committee, led by Belgaum Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil, to investigate the incident. While two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, Kumar highlighted the possibility of additional individuals being involved in the crime.

According to recent developments, the police have arrested two suspects, one of whom is reportedly a devotee of the victim. The accused, identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, allegedly murdered the seer following a financial dispute. It is believed that the seer had lent money to one of the accused, who was unable to repay it, resulting in a significant interest amount. Additionally, the seer was accused of harassing the debtor due to his failure to settle the debt.