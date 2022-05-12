Karnataka IPS officer was transferred due to probe into Renukacharya, Cong alleges

Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath resigned from police service even as he was investigating a BJP MLA who had produced a fake caste certificate for his daughter.

news Controversy

After the resignation of senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, the Congress in Karnataka has slammed the ruling BJP-led government over the controversy surrounding the matter. Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the IPS officer’s resignation pointed to corruption in the state government.

P Ravindrananth had tendered his resignation on Tuesday, May 10, alleging the government’s “apathy” in setting up a protection cell in the prevention of crimes against those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also took exception to his transfer to the post of the Director General of Police (Training) “without any public interest”, alleging that this was done as he had taken action against influential people accused of producing fake caste certificates.

"As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government," Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was “not correct”. Earlier this year, BJP MLA and the Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya was accused of producing a fake caste certificate for his daughter, which said that she belonged to the Beda Jangama caste (a Scheduled Caste). P Ravindranath was investigating the issue.

"MP Renukacharya (former minister and BJP leader) has taken a fake Beda Jangama caste certificate for his daughter. This was discussed even in the state Assembly. He is not eligible to take a Beda Jangama caste certificate. There should be action against him," the Congress leader alleged in his media statement. "Where there is corruption, we cannot expect stability and good governance. There is huge corruption in the BJP government. How can we expect justice?” the Leader of Opposition said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) has alleged that both the Congress and BJP played a hand in the IPS officer’s resignation. HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the “Congress and BJP came together to finish off an upright Dalit officer”. Kumaraswamy, while stressing that his resignation should not be accepted, stated that he had submitted resignation in the backdrop of the state government obstructing his duty and then transferring him. "Ravindranath was trying to catch those who had submitted fake caste certificates and gotten into public service, committing fraud to the government and society,” he said.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has claimed that Ravindranath was not under any pressure from the government to resign. “If at all any officer was under any pressure, he must have given the complaint to a higher officer in inquiry. Resignation is not the solution, I didn't even know about his resignation,” he said.

This is the fourth time that Ravindranath has resigned from police service. He has in the past resigned over alleged harassment by senior officials, and also alleged that his promotion was overlooked because of his caste.

(With agency inputs)