Karnataka to introduce self-defence courses for girls in schools, colleges

The move follows CM Bommai's previous decision to implement self-defence training in government-run residential schools under the Nirbhaya Scheme.

The Karnataka government plans to introduce a short-term karate course for self-defence in all educational institutions in the state, beginning with pre-university colleges (PUC), starting in the next academic year. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement, on December 23, while participating in a karate demonstration by girls who have undergone self-defence training provided by the Departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes, and Karnataka Educational Residential Schools Association in government-run residential schools.

The move follows CM Bommai's previous decision to implement self-defence training in government-run residential schools under the Nirbhaya Scheme. He said, “I feel that there is a need for providing short-term training of three to six months in karate to girls in all educational institutions from PUC level.”

CM Bommai encouraged the girls who have undergone Obavva self-defence training to pass on their skills to other women as well. He praised the girls for their dedication and hard work in learning self-defence techniques and expressed his belief that these skills will empower them to protect themselves and others in potentially dangerous situations. “We have taken up the Nirbhaya Scheme at a cost of Rs 700 crore and it will be extended to all the cities. Necessary action will be initiated in this regard,” he said.