Karnataka to introduce new law to combat fake news on social media

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the state government will introduce a new cyberlaw, with the aim of holding the country heads of social media platforms responsible for the content shared on their platforms.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara on Tuesday, August 1, announced that the state government will introduce a new cyberlaw, with the aim of holding the country heads of social media platforms responsible for the content shared on their platforms. A panel of experts in information technology and cybercrime will offer suggestions for the law, which will be considered during the drafting process for the bill. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stressed that strict action will be taken against individuals who spread misinformation and disinformation about the government or any individual.

Home Minister G Parameshwara previously stated that the state government is prepared to take all necessary measures, including using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, to address misinformation and disinformation cases effectively. He also said that since there are no existing laws with provisions to punish those involved in such cases, the government is willing to enact new laws.

He said even social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter do not always cooperate with the government's request to bring in peddlers of misinformation and disinformation. "Since their servers are in America, we are not able to take any legal action against them, which is why holding the country heads accountable, we will be able to curb this problem to a significant extent" he added.