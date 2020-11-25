Karnataka to introduce anti-cow slaughter Bill during Assembly winter session

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan on Tuesday said that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7. "It has been a desire to implement anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka since I took over the responsibility of this ministry and the time for it has come now," Chavan said in a release.

Stating that he has held discussions with the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on this, the Minister said during the legislature session, the anti-cow slaughter bill will be tabled and necessary preparations have been made in the matter.

"Similar acts implemented in other states have been studied and deliberations have taken place in this regard with officials and experts about further strengthening it in our state compared to others. In the future, cow slaughter will be banned in the state and also its sale or purchase of beef both from within and outside the state," he added.

According to the release, Chavan said, if the law is enacted, along with prohibition on slaughter, sale and use of beef, illegal transportation of animals for slaughtering will be stopped. The BJP, in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election, had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

Despite resistance from the opposition, the then BJP government led by Yediyurappa in 2010 had got the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed that proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964. The bill had widened the definition of ''cattle'' and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation.

However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013, withdrew the bill that went to the President for his assent. After the BJP came back to power in the state, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the anti-cow slaughter law.

The Minister said Karnataka Animal Welfare Board in the state is empowered to prevent any form of animal rights violations.