Karnataka: Indira Canteens to be revived, north Karnataka to get a separate menu

The Chief Minister also said that the state government's contribution would be raised to 50% of the operating costs in Bengaluru, from the previous 30%.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to reinstate the subsidised canteen facilities of Indira Canteens, which were halted in 2019 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power. The CM emphasised the need for better quality and quantity of food to be supplied to the public. While an exact relaunch date was not specified by the CM, a report has sought on the status of existing canteens. Maintenance works would also be undertaken in these canteens wherever necessary, he said.

Officials have also been directed to increase the existing number of canteens from 198 to 250, taking into account the rise in the number of Palike wards and focusing on areas with a significant floating population. To facilitate this expansion, the Chief Minister has mandated officials to decentralise the tender process and initiate fresh tenders across all eight zones of the BBMP. Additionally, new canteens will be established in the newly-created wards of the city, ensuring wider access to subsidised meals.

In an effort to alleviate the financial strain on BBMP, the CM also said that the state government's contribution would be 50% of the operating costs, from the previous 30%. The remaining 50% will be financed through the BBMP's own resources in Bengaluru. Previously, during the launch of the subsidised canteens in 2016-17, the BBMP bore 70% of the expenses.

In the rest of the state, the government will cover 70% of the running costs for the canteens, while the remaining 30% will be the responsibility of the local bodies. Furthermore, the CM also said that a new menu for North Karnataka would be created featuring the regionâ€™s local cuisine. He emphasised that there will be no changes in the pricing of meals at Indira Canteens, which have been providing affordable food to the needy at a nominal price of Rs 5.