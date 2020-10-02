Karnataka increases fines for not wearing masks in public places up to Rs 1000

The fine is Rs 500 in rural areas and Rs 1000 in urban areas.

The Karnataka government on Friday issued orders to increase the fine for not wearing masks in public places up to Rs 1000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas. The order was issued by state Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar along with the orders for Unlock 5.0 in the state and comes after the Medical Education Minister had announced the decision on Wednesday.

The fine for not wearing a mask in public was Rs 200 previously. According to the state government, urban areas are those areas governed by a municipal corporation.

Karnataka has reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recently. On October 1, Karnataka reported 10070 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which included 4853 cases in Bengaluru.

Lockdowns will remain in place in containment zones till October 31. The state government however specified that there are no lockdowns imposed outside of containment zones in the state. There is also no restriction on intra-state or inter-state movement and no registration or e-passes needed for the same.

The Karnataka government also allowed cinema halls in the state to be opened from October 15 with 50% capacity.

Schools in the state will remain closed until October 15 following which a decision will be taken.

Swimming pools can be used for training purposes by sportspersons from October 15 while entertainment parks and other similar places can also open from the same day with SOPs in place.

The state government order also states that the rules of maintaining six-feet physical distance in public will continue and also asks residents to work from home as much as possible.

Karnataka is currently grappling with 1,10,412 active COVID-19 cases which includes 49475 cases in Bengaluru.