Karnataka imposes COVID-19 curbs on Muharram and Gowri Ganesha festivals

Similar restrictions were put in place last year, during the first wave of the coronavirus.

Amidst fears of the onset of the third wave of COVID-19 in the state, Karnataka on Thursday ordered a ban on large-scale religious, cultural and entertainment congregations and processions of people. The order also gave a free hand to all district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on the festive days. In a fresh set of elaborate restriction guidelines for the celebration of festivals, Karnataka has banned all kinds of processions associated with both Muharram and Gowri-Ganesha festivals. Both of these festivals attract large numbers of devotees and processions by respective communities. As per these new guidelines, the state government stated that all prayers associated with Muharram shall be held at Masjids (mosques) strictly adhering to COVID-19 rules.

For Muslims, Muharram is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan, is the first month of the Islamic Year or the Hijri calendar. The Muslim society's two major sects Shias and Sunnis observe the tragedy of Hussainâ€™s martyrdom in battle of Karbala. The state government has enforced similar stringent restrictions by banning the public celebration of the Ganesha Chahurthi (Hindu festival) by setting up pandals (makeshift pavilion). "People must celebrate the festival in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols," the order stated.

The 10-day Ganesha festival begins with the consecration ceremony (first day) and on the last day of the festival, which is popularly known as Ganesh Visarjan/Nimajjanam (immersion ceremony) takes place which is also is also popularly known as Anant Chaturdashi. On both occasions, devotees come in hordes to witness installation of Lord Ganesha and during his immersion ceremony devotees gather in large numbers. Lord Ganapati's idol immersion takes place in a river, sea or water body. Similar restrictions were put in 2020 too after the first wave of infections.