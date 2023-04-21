Karnataka II PUC exam results announced, 74.67% students pass

Bengaluru South secured the 10th position with 82.3% and Bengaluru North stood at the 11th position with 82.25%

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the results of the II Pre-University College (PUC) exam on April 21. Out of the 7,27,923 students who registered, 7,02,067 appeared for the exam, and 5,24,209 passed.

The overall pass percentage is 74.67%. Dakshina Kannada topped the list with 95.33%, followed by Udupi with 95.24% and Kodagu with 90.55%. Bengaluru South secured the 10th position with 82.3% and Bengaluru North stood at the 11th position with 82.25%.

The highest percentage of students passed the exam from the science stream, at 85.71%, while Commerce came second at 75.89%, and Arts with 61.22%. While 82.30% of English medium students passed, Kannada medium saw 63.68% students pass.

A trend that has been observed in the past years as well in this year is that girls have performed better than boys â€” 80.35% girls who appeared for the exam passed while 69.05% of boys passed. Rural and urban areas have shown very similar performance, with students from rural areas performing slightly better. While rural Karnataka recorded a pass percentage of 74.79%, the urban areas recorded 74.63%.

In terms of the performances by colleges, unaided colleges fared better than all with a pass percentage of 83.71%. This was followed by bifurcated colleges at 80.06%, aided colleges at 71.23%, and government colleges at 63.63%. Corporation colleges had the lowest pass percentage at 56.05%.

To make it easier for students, those who apply for revaluation this year need not wait for their results to apply to colleges from this year onwards. Registration for the supplementary exams will commence on Friday, April 21, and will be open till April 26. The registration process with a fine will begin on April 27 and will close on May 2.

It was notified that markcards for failed candidates will not be issued henceforth. Students excluding Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and C-1 category will have to pay supplementary fees of Rs 140 for one subject, Rs 270 for two subjects, and Rs 400 for three or more subjects.

Students and parents can contact the KSEAB helpline number 08023369154 for further queries. Supplementary exam candidates can apply at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.