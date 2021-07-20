Karnataka II PU results declared: 30% increase in distinctions, first class results

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 6,66,497 students registered for the II PU exams in Karnataka were passed.

Results of Karnataka’s II PU or class 12 students for the academic year 2020-21 were declared by the Department of Pre University Education (DPUE) at 4 pm on Tuesday, July 20. As per the evaluation process, 2,239 students have secured maximum marks of 600 in a total of six subjects, announced state Education Minister Suresh Kumar. He was joined by DPUE Director Snehal R to announce the results in a press conference. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for II PU examinations, 95,628 have secured distinction scores. With a 100% pass percentage, this year has recorded a 30% increase in the number of distinctions and first class results.

Dakshina Kannada topped among the districts in the state this year, with over 445 students attaining 600/600 marks. A total of 60,085 boys of about 3.3 lakh registered secured distinction, whereas 35,543 girl students have been awarded distinction. The minister informed that the results are being sent out to students via SMS and will be available on the official website.

Owing to the COVID-19 situation, the state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations in the 2020-21 academic year. “The criteria devised was finalised after recommendations of an expert committee. DPUE has put all their efforts into the evaluation process. They shared with me that it seemed to have been more tedious than if they had actually conducted exams,” Suresh Kumar mentioned.

As per the devised special criteria, 45% weightage has been given to marks scored for SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or any board equivalent to Class 10, 45% to I PU marks, and 10% to the internal assessment marks of II PU. For the students enrolled as repeaters, 5% grace marks in addition to the minimum passing marks were allocated.

In the press conference, it was also announced that the II PU exams are scheduled to be held offline from August 19 to September 3. Students, both freshers and repeaters, who are dissatisfied with the results, and private students will be allowed to enroll for the upcoming exams. The last date for the registration has been set for July 30.