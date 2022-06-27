Karnataka hospital under scanner after 14 kids fall ill, probe underway

The children were admitted to the hospital for cold and fever when they were administered an antibiotic injection, following which they developed severe fever and shivering.

The condition of 14 children, who were hospitalised after suffering from cold and fever, worsened following the administration of antibiotic injections in the Sagar town of Karnataka's Shivamogga district. According to health officials, the children were admitted to the hospital after they were down with fever and cold, and were administered the antibiotic injections on Sunday, June 26. Immediately after this, the children, who are aged between 10 months and 12 years, developed severe fever and shivering.

Among the hospitalised children, the condition of four of them â€” including the 10-month-old infant â€” became serious and were shifted to the District Hospital in Shivamogga on Monday. While a probe into the incident has been ordered, initial findings suggest that an allergic reaction could be the cause behind the worsened condition of the children. Dr Prakash Bhosle, who works at the Sagar taluk hospital, said that the affected childrenâ€™s lives, including the ones who have been shifted to the Shivamogga District Hospital, are not in danger.

Sagar BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa rushed to the spot and instructed the health authorities to look into the issue and administer proper treatment to children. "I reached the hospital immediately after coming to know about the incident. Have given instructions to the health authorities to immediately attend to the children. It is assumed to be an allergy as of now. As far as the drug is concerned, we will verify who and from where it was supplied," MLA Halappa stated.

Meanwhile, the parents of the affected children have blamed hospital authorities for negligence while administering the injections, which led to the children falling more sick. As per local media reports, one of the children, an 11-year-old boy, had been receiving treatment at the hospitalâ€™s childrenâ€™s ward for three days for cold and fever. He was supposed to be discharged on Monday, but he fell more ill as a result of the injection. The incident has caused outrage among the people, who demand better facilities at the government hospital.