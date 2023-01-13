Karnataka High Court takes cognisance of tragic metro construction incident, raises safety concerns

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, January 13 took suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident that occurred earlier this week in Bengaluru, where a mother and her toddler son were killed after a reinforcement pillar at a metro construction site fell on them. The court, relying on newspaper reports, has raised concerns about public safety. A bench comprising Chief Justice PB Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order and directed authorities from the state government, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the concerned contractor, and any other relevant authority to be made party to these proceedings.

According to Bar and Bench, the court also flagged several issues related to the incident, including the safety measures prescribed for such work, whether such safety measures are part of the tender document or contract agreement, and if not, whether any attempt has been made to set up certain safety measures by way of government order, notification etc. The court also questioned the mechanism for periodical supervision and check-up in ongoing construction activity and whether any accountability has been fixed for failure to maintain safety measures, either on the contractor, agency undertaking the work, or the officer concerned supervising the work.

On January 10, a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son died after a reinforcement pillar along with the scaffolding collapsed at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Nagavara. Tejaswini, her husband Lohit Sulakhe and their twins –Vihan and Vismitha– were travelling on a two-wheeler when the beam made of metal rods fell on them. The incident occurred on ORR between Kalyan Nagar and HRBR Layout. The day after the incident, the Bengaluru police launched an investigation against three BMRCL officers and six representatives of the contractor company. The police are currently investigating the cause of the incident and whether any negligence or violation of safety protocols led to the tragic deaths.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for stricter safety measures to be implemented at all construction sites in the city. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of the public and the need for proper oversight and accountability for those involved in such projects.

