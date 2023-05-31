Karnataka Health Minister orders re-investigation into Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy

Up to 36 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilator support had died on May 3, 2021, allegedly due to the interruption of medical oxygen supply at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday, May 31, ordered a re-investigation into the oxygen disaster that occurred at the Chamarajanagar district Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 36 coronavirus patients who were on ventilator support had died on May 3, 2021, due to the interruption of medical oxygen supply at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Speaking to the media, Minister Gundu Rao expressed his concern over the lack of a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Proper investigation hasn't been done. The people who caused the oxygen tragedy are not known to us. I have asked the officials to conduct an investigation immediately and take appropriate action if there has been an error or mistake. There hasn't been any departmental inquiry, which is why I have ordered a proper investigation," said Minister Gundu Rao.

A committee established by the Karnataka High Court determined that 36 patients died in Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to a lack of oxygen availability during the second wave of the pandemic. However, the then-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government dismissed the findings of the report. Former Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had cited logistical issues and said that negligence on the part of the hospital should not be misconstrued as an oxygen shortage. Contrary to these claims, a report from the state-level committee of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, formed by the court, revealed that out of the 62 deaths reported between May 4 and May 10 by the Chamarajanagar District Hospital, 36 patients died due to the unavailability of oxygen during the nights of May 2 and May 3.

