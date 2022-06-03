Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has tested positive for the coronavirus. Giving the information on his Twitter handle, he said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19, after being uninfected through three waves of pandemic. I have moderate symptoms and will home- isolate myself and follow all protocols. Grateful that I am fully vaccinated," he stated late on Thursday night, June 2. He further said, "Request anyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days, to get themselves tested."

Meanwhile, 297 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Though no deaths were reported, the positivity rate has increased to 1.45%. The total active cases in the state are 2,204 and 20,380 tests were conducted. A total of 187 persons have fully recovered. Bengaluru Urban recorded 276 new COVID-19 cases and there are 2,091 total positive cases in the city, according to statistics provided by the state health department.

The Karnataka authorities are also concerned over the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra. Sources in the Karnataka health department told IANS that since there was heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially to the capital Bengaluru, hence measures need to be initiated. During the earlier waves, strict rules were enforced by Karnataka and the movement of people and vehicles from both these states was restricted.

Karnataka had reported 178 new COVID-19 cases till Tuesday night as per the statistics of the health department. The positivity rate for the day was recorded at 0.89%.

