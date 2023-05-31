Karnataka HC stays probe against BJP MLA over 'finish off Siddaramaiah' remark

Hearing BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan's petition to quash the FIR against him, the court observed that his suggestion that CM Siddaramaiah should be “finished off” has not led to any rioting so far.

news News

The Karnataka High Court has stayed the investigation against former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA CN Ashwath Narayan in a case over his remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an election rally in Mandya district in February. Ashwath Narayan had said that just like Tipu Sultan was “finished off”, likewise, “Siddaramaiah should be finished off," calling on the public to choose leaders like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue VD Savarkar over Tipu Sultan and Siddaramaiah. Ashwath Narayan had approached the court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him under sections 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A single judge bench comprising Justice M Nagaprasanna referred to IPC Section 153 and noted that the provision requires the statements made by a person to be provocative enough to result in rioting or have the potential to cause rioting. The court observed that since no such incident had occurred in the three months since the statement was made, the predominant ingredient of Section 153 was not met. The court stayed the FIR for a period of four weeks, considering the offence prima facie did not meet the ingredients of Section 153 and the improbability of this happening as stated in the complaint.

In his plea, Narayan explained that during an election campaign event in February, he made the contentious speech with the intention of “motivating” his party workers to campaign for BJP. He said that his speech was not intended to cause any verbal or physical harm to the then Leader of the Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah. He further said that a clarification was provided by him within the same week in February, and there had been no issues raised until a complaint was filed by M. Lakshman on May 24, 2023, just four days after the political party came into power.

Narayan's petition contended that the complaint made against him was “false”, “frivolous”, and that a case of intent to cause riot was not prima facie made out. It highlighted that the FIR did not disclose the affected party or victim of the alleged threatening and criminal intimidation statement. Narayan claimed that this action by the complainant had caused him mental agony and irreversible damage as the news was continuously carried by media channels and news reports.

The petition claimed that Narayan has a “clean reputation” throughout his two-decade-long political career and argued that the complaint was filed with the intention of tarnishing his image before the public. The BJP MLA claimed that he had never made any statements to hurt the feelings of people and held responsible positions during his tenure as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.