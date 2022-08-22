Karnataka HC stays committee formed to examine Panchamasali reservation issue

The Panchamasali sect of the Veerashavia-Lingayats â€” who are included in the 3B category of the OBC list â€” have been demanding that they be included in the 2A Category.

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay on the High-Level Committee, which was tasked to suggest whether the Panchamasali sub-sect of Lingayats was eligible for inclusion in the 2A Category of the Backward Classes list. The state government on March 10, 2021 tasked the three-member committee headed by retired High Court Justice Subhash B Adi to suggest whether Panchamasalis, currently in 3B Category, could be moved to 2A Category.

The Karnataka State Backward Castes' Federation had moved a single-judge bench of the High Court in March 2022, challenging the terms of reference given to the committee. The Federation, in the plea, claimed that the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is the only authority which can decide the inclusion or exclusion of any caste from the list of Backward Classes. There was no scope for the government to form the High-Level Committee in March 2021 to examine the issue, the plea further said.

The case was later transferred to a division bench, as the single bench had said that the matter involved questions of public importance. The single bench had questioned whether the state government was legally empowered to create a committee to examine whether the Panchamasali community can be included in the 2A Category.

The High Level Committee was formed on March 10 2021, to determine whether the Panchamasali community can be included in the 2A category, and under what circumstances. Hearing the issue on August 12, the division bench of the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order which barred the High-Level Committee from examining the reservation until further orders. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 24.

The Panchamasali sect of the Veerashaiva-Lingayats has been demanding that they be included in the 2A Category, and not the 3B category, as the dominant sub-castes of the Veerashaiva-Lingayats have denied benefits available for the community. Currently, Category 2A of the Backward Classes list consists of 102 communities.