Karnataka HC slams authorities, grants land with house to manual scavenger’s widow

Condemning the government's lack of commitment towards underprivileged citizens, a single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said the haves must stop despoiling the rights of have-nots.

news Court

The Karnataka High Court came to the aid of the widow of a manual scavenger for a second time by insisting that the village authorities return possession of a plot of land with a house, which was taken away from her. The land was taken away because she lacked the financial resources to build a house on it in accordance with an earlier high court order. Condemning the government's lack of commitment and indifference towards underprivileged citizens, a single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “The haves stop despoiling the rights of have-nots; the haves, I mean, those who have power.”

The order was passed by the court on Thursday, February 16, in response to a petition submitted by Nagamma, a resident of Doddabelavangala in the Doddaballapur taluk. Nagamma's husband was made to go down a manhole in Yelahanka in 2008 by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), following which he asphyxiated and passed away. In 2011, Nagamma made her initial application to the High Court for rehabilitation, following which a plot was allotted to her in 2012.

Due to financial constraints, Nagamma was unable to build the house even after several years had passed. In 2022, the Panchayat Development Officer took control of the property after observing that she had not built a house in the last nine years. The Panchayat Development Officer said in court that Nagamma had "violated" the terms of land use, and was thus not entitled to a plot. While the site was assigned in 2012, he said that she did not begin construction until June 2022.

The respondents were fined Rupees fifty thousand by Justice M Nagaprasanna for dragging the woman into needless litigation and rejecting her pleas for new land allocation. The Doddabelavangala Panchayat's Panchayat Development Officer must also additionally provide an extra Rupees fifty thousand to account for her legal fees. Moreover, the court has instructed the authorities to ensure that the newly granted possession is not disturbed while the case is pending. In response to the orders of the court, the authorities located a plot and issued Nagamma ownership of the land which includes a house as well. “This could have been done without the petitioner knocking at the doors of this court. If it could be done within one week of this court questioning the action, the action could have been taken without such questioning by this court. Therefore, it is the lack of will and display of apathy towards poor citizens by the powers that be,” the court said.