Karnataka HC quashes summons by UP police to Twitter India MD

The HC added that invoking Section 41A in this case amounts to arm twisting.

news Court

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, July 23, quashed a summons by Uttar Pradesh Police asking Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari to appear before them for questioning. Justice G Narendar said that the police can either question Manish virtually or at his residence or office in Bengaluru, adding that physical appearance is not mandatory.

“Provisions of the law cannot be permitted to become tools of harassment. In this case, the UP Police has not even placed an iota of material indicated that warrants notice under Section 41A,” Justice Narendar said, according to a Money Control report. Justice Narender added that invoking Section 41A in this case amounts to arm twisting even though the UP Police could not conclusively provide evidence that the Twitter MD had control over the content posted on the platform. Under Section 41A of the IPC, police can “issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence, to appear before him or at such other place as may be specified in the notice”.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Ghaziabad Police for allegedly spreading false information using a video and also triggering communal tension where Maheshwari and others including The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair, Rana Ayyub, author Saba Naqvi, Congress politicians Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani and Shama Mohamed are named as accused.

This comes after the HC heard the matter for more than a month based on a petition filed by Maheshwari. Earlier, on July 6, in one of the hearings, the HC had slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for failing to do basic fact check in the matter. At that hearing, the court was informed that Twitter India as opposed to Twitter (Inc) do not have control over the content that is up on the platform. This observation had come as the bench of Justice G Narender observed that Twitter India, of which Maheshwari is the MD, may not have been involved in the matter at all. The bench went on to say that there might be no case at all against Maheshwari until and unless UP Police can establish that it was Maheshwari who had uploaded the video.

In an earlier hearing, Bengaluru-based Maheshwari was given relief by the same bench over summons issued by UP Police against him. While the court gave permission for virtual interrogation, the UP Police did not pursue that.