Karnataka HC quashes child sexual abuse case against Bishop PK Samuel

The case was registered against five people, including Bishop Prasanna Kumar Samuel over the alleged sexual assault on some girls at the premises of a school in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against Bishop Prasanna Kumar Samuel in a child sexual abuse case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Prasanna Kumar Samuel is a Bishop of Church of South India (CSI) Karnataka Central Diocese, Bengaluru. The case was registered against five people, including Prasanna Kumar Samuel under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO in 2015 in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a few girls on school premises in the city.

Though the police had dropped the charges against the Bishop, he was summoned during the trial on an application filed by the public prosecutor in December 2017. This was challenged before the High Court.

Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar, while quashing the proceedings against Kumar on May 25, said, “The chargesheet material does not disclose that the petitioner has committed the aforesaid offences and also the investigating officer has specifically stated before this court on November 19, 2019 there are no material available against the petitioner.” However, the Magistrate, without perusing the charge sheet material, without application of mind, has issued the summons and the same is impermissible and is an abuse of process of law, he added.

The Bishop’s name was also in the news in February 2019, after a woman attempted to take her own life alleging harassment by him and fellow CSI member Vinod Dasan. The woman alleged that the two people intimidated her after she refused to back down on a sexual harassment case she had been fighting against Vinod since 2013.

