Karnataka HC orders stay on construction in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

The HC order came after the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association (CPWA) filed a PIL against the construction projects earlier in January.

Walking enthusiasts in Bengaluru are delighted with the Karnataka High Court’s decision to restrain construction projects in the city’s Cubbon Park. The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) welcomed the court order and looks forward to more steps towards conserving the park in the future.

The High Court on Monday issued an interim stay on the ongoing construction of a new building in Cubbon Park, which belongs to the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association. Apart from that, the court has also directed not to occupy the building which belongs to the Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) without prior permission from the court. This order was issued in response to the Public Interest Litigation filed against the construction of buildings inside the parks by the CPWA on January 15, 2021.

“We have already filed two petitions to the Karnataka Lokayukta-- one back in 2013 and another in 2019-- against these illegal constructions inside the park. All these are illegal constructions made in encroached areas. But there has been no proper action taken so far. It is only after a long wait that we had moved the High Court this year. It is very saddening that the 300-acre park has now shrunk to just 100 acres,” Dr Umesh, advocate and President of the CPWA alleged.

He added that there are both public and private-owned buildings in Cubbon Park currently. According to him, there are 14 properties inside the park premises, out of which 11 belong to the government and three to private properties including the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) and Century Club.

While talking about the High Court order, Dr Umesh said, “We on behalf of the Bengaluru citizens, walkers and environmentalists thank the Chief Justice of the HC for having great concern towards environmental conservation”.

He also expressed his concern over the lack of maintenance of the park. “Both Lalbagh and Cubbon Park come under the same regulation of laws, but the government officials hardly give attention to the latter. I feel that there is partiality in that regard. Lalbagh has a proper compound wall and security system whereas Cubbon Park does not”.

He also added that Cubbon Park is located in a central location in Bengaluru, which is very close to the High Court and Vidhan Soudha. Many VIPs use the park regularly, which imposes a threat to them because of the lack of a security system.