Karnataka HC lifts injunction on Roopa IPS in legal battle with Rohini IAS

Over a month after their public dispute, the Karnataka High Court has lifted the temporary injunction sought by Rohini Sindhuri IAS, against D Roopa Moudgil IPS. The High Courtâ€™s decision came on Tuesday, April 11, after it heard a plea by Roopa questioning the basis of the injunction order.

Rohini and Roopa were recently engaged in a public tiff on social media, which started when a photo of Rohini Sindhuri and JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh sitting at a table surfaced. On February 18, Roopa asked on social media whether Rohini was compromising with a politician. This quickly escalated into a full-blown public fight, with Roopa making a barrage of allegations against Rohini, including accusations of corruption and inappropriate behaviour. Roopa even shared pictures of Rohini that she claimed were sent by Rohini to male officers. In response, Rohini accused Roopa of seeking vengeance and insinuated that Roopa might be mentally unfit. Both officers have been transferred from their current positions without being assigned new postings.

Rohini had approached a Bengaluru court seeking Rs 1 crore in damages after Roopa shared her private pictures on social media. The civil court had restrained Roopa and 59 other media outlets from publishing any defamatory content against Rohini. However, the temporary injunction on Roopa was lifted as Rohini failed to submit relevant documents to the court.

