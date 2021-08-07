Karnataka HC issues summons to former CM Yediyurappa, kin in corruption case

TJ Abraham, an activist and advocate, had filed a petition against the former Chief Minister and others.

The Karnataka High Court has issued summons to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his son and Karnataka BJP Vice-President BY Vijayendra and others to appear for inquiry before the court on August 17, in connection with a corruption case. The summons, issued on August 5, is also being issued to his family members Shashidhar Maradi, Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, Sanjayasri, contractor Chandrakanth Ramalingam, former minister ST Somashekar, IAS officer Dr GC Prakash, hotel industrialist K Ravi.

TJ Abraham, an activist and advocate, had filed a petition against the former Chief Minister and others. The complaint was filed before the People's Representative Court. The court had dismissed the petition for want of sanction on July 8 as Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

The High Court bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav accepted the petition for inquiry as Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of Chief Minister. This came after the special courtâ€™s order was challenged by the activist in the High Court.

He alleged Yediyurappa received kickbacks from contractors over a housing project in Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). Yediyurappaâ€™s family allegedly also misused his Chief Ministerial post and received bribes from contractors. The petition filed by the complainant alleged that the former CM allotted, accelerated and approved the projects for financial gains.

The complaint was based on allegations made last year regarding clearances for implementation of the housing project. It pertains to alleged bribes of Rs 12 crore for these contracts, which includes allegations of a Rs 5 crore bribe received by companies linked to Yediyurappaâ€™s relatives. The complaint filed by Abraham alleged that the money was transferred from bogus companies to firms owned by Yediyurappaâ€™s family members.

According to a report in the Times of India, the special court had dismissed the petition as the Governor of Karnataka had turned down an investigation against Yediyurappa, who then held the post of the CM.