Karnataka HC grants bail to Murugha mutt ex admin and former MLA SK Basavarajan

The Karnataka High Court granted conditional bail to former MLA SK Basavarajan, who has been accused of criminal conspiracy against rape-accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, December 22, granted conditional bail to former MLA and ex-administrator of the Murugha math, SK Basavarajan, who is in custody under charges of criminal conspiracy against rape-accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. Shivamurthy himself has been in judicial custody since September 1 on charges of sexual assault against two minor girls.

Basavarajan's petition was heard by the vacation bench of Justice S Rachaiah on Thursday. Senior advocate Hasmath Pasha, arguing for Basavarajan, submitted that the allegations against him were politically motivated. He argued that the allegation against Basavarajan was a counter complaint following the arrest of Shivamurthy under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Basavarajan was in illegal custody as the alleged offences against him had not even taken place, the advocated said.

Basavarajan has been accused of criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and procuration of a minor girl. After Shivamurthy's arrest, the math in-charge Basavaprabhu allegedly filed a false complaint against Basavarajan.

In August, two girls filed a complaint against the seer for sexually assaulting them for years. They said that one of them had been sexually assaulted for one-and-a-half years, and the other for three-and-a-half years. In that complaint, the girls alleged that 11 others were also sexually assaulted by Shivamurthy. Six days after the FIR was registered, Shivamurthy was arrested by the police, and is currently in judicial custody, after he was denied bail five times. Apart from the POCSO Act, he was also charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as one of the survivors is from a Dalit community.

