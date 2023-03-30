Karnataka HC disqualifies JD(S) MLA DC Gowrishankar for election illegalities

The single bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav issued a stay on the order for one month.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, March 30 disqualified Janata Dal (Secular) MLA DC Gowrishankar and also imposed a ban on contesting elections for six years in connection with indulging in election illegalities. The single bench of the Kalaburagi bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav gave him relief by issuing a stay on the order for one month.

Gowrishankar represents the Tumakuru Rural constituency. On Thursday, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav granted partial relief in an election petition filed by rival BJP candidate B Suresh Gowda by declaring it void. Gowda had won the 2018 Assembly elections by a margin of 5,640 votes. The court found Gowrishankar guilty of engaging in corrupt practices to secure his win. Despite the ruling, the court stayed the implementation of the order for 30 days to allow Gowrishankar to appeal before the Supreme Court. Suresh Gowda had filed the petition accusing Gowrishankar of distributing fake insurance policy bonds to some people in his constituency in the run up to the elections.

Gowrishankar will have to appeal before the Supreme Court and obtain a stay for the High Court order. Otherwise, he won't be able to contest elections for the next six years.

With IANS inputs