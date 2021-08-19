Karnataka HC directs state govt to compensate kin of minor electrocuted in Tumakuru

Chandan died by electrocution after an iron pole he was erecting with his friends on August 15 came in contact with overhead wires in Tumakuruâ€™s Karikere.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, August 19 directed the state government to pay compensation to the family of the Tumakuru teen who died by electrocution on Independence Day, reported LiveLaw. Sixteen-year-old Chandan died after being electrocuted while participating in festivities in Tumakuruâ€™s Karikere. Advocate BV Vidyalatha, who was amicus curiae in the suo motu petition, submitted a news report in The Hindu on the incident before the court.

Chandan, along with his friends, was erecting an iron pole to hoist the national flag on Independence Day at the Government Primary School in Karikere. However, the pole came in contact with the overhead wires, resulting in the three being electrocuted. When they were rushed to a nearby hospital, the staff had declared Chandan was brought dead, while the other two are currently undergoing treatment. Education Minister BC Nagesh has announced a probe into the case, Deccan Herald reported.

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction had announced compensation for Chandanâ€™s family, while the Education Department will bear the medical expenses of the two other boys.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda instructed the state government to ask the concerned Deputy Commissioner to look into the incident, according to LiveLaw. The bench also directed that the compensation to Chandanâ€™s family be immediately released. Moreover, has asked the state to ensure the two other boys receive proper medical treatment and ordered that the state will bear the expenses.

The state government has been given a time of two weeks to comply with the directions by the court. The Deputy Commissioner has also been directed to file a detailed report on the case. The officer has also been asked to submit the health status of the two injured along with the cause of death certificate of Chandan before the court on the next hearing, posted on September 6.