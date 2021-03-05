Karnataka Hc directs Bescom to obtain license to install transformers

The Karanataka HC order comes after a PIL stated that pedestrians were in ‘grave danger’ if transformers were installed and cables were hanging precariously.

The Karnataka High Court instructed Bescom (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) to produce a license, issued by the appropriate authority, to break up soil and pavement to install transformers in the city. This will be in accordance with the terms under Section 67(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, which deals with works of licence. The order was passed after BESCOM submitted that as per the Electricity Act, 2003, it did not require a licence from a local authority to install transformers on the footpath.

On Friday, considering the statement of objections filed by Bescom, the bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that it appeared as if Bescom was “entitled to install transformers” without consulting any local authorities and added that it was “necessary” for the electricity supply company to “place on record the license granted to it.”

Bescom filed the statement after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Wing Commander GB Athri (retired), which drew attention to the risk pedestrians faced if the transformers were to be installed. The PIL stated that cables have been “hanging haphazardly” throughout the city and could be dangerous. However, the company stated that the transformers were safe for pedestrians and have been subject to inspections by electrical inspectors.

Responding to the court’s directions to get permission from BBMP to install the transformers, Bescom stated that the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 govern the operations of Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms). The electricity company also added that there was no need to seek approval from the local body to install electrical equipment in any area, depending on the necessity and feasibility of the project.

Bescom said that all the safety requirements with regard to the installation will be undertaken. The company also added that when it becomes necessary to obtain permission from any authority for the installation, it will obtain all the approvals in the due course of time, which subsequently made the court direct them to produce a license from the local authority.

The next hearing has been posted to March 16.