Karnataka HC declines to stay DA case against MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer Ahmed Khan is a close associate of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress candidate from Chamarajpet.

The Karnataka High Court has declined to stay a criminal case registered against the Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on charges of allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 87.44 crore, which is said to be in excess of his total income from all known sources of income by 2,031%.

“At this stage, the court cannot go into the merits of the case, that is whether the investigating officer not considered the sale deed executed by the petitioner and received the sale consideration or not. Therefore, I am of the view that further investigation against the petitioner cannot be stayed at this stage,” the interim order passed by Justice K Natarajan on April 6 said.

The counsel representing Zameer Ahmed Khan argued that the Lokayukta police had failed to follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines on investigation in corruption cases, as the FIR was registered without collecting source report on the assets, placing the source report before the higher officer and obtaining permission for registration of FIR.

The counsel appearing for the Lokayukta police said that the information on Zameer's assets was received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was earlier probing a money laundering case against the MLA. The Lokayukta police filed an FIR based on information and documents received from the ED.

The court said that the contentions raised on behalf of the MLA cannot be considered at this stage, and adjourned further hearing on the petition filed by Zameer questioning the legality of the registration of FIR.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had raided the offices of Zameer Ahmed Khan in July 2022. The Chamarajpet MLA is a prominent Congress leader considered a loyalist of Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister. He was announced as the Congress candidate from Chamarajpet in the first list released by the party in March.