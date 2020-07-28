Karnataka HC asks govt to reconsider holding K-CET on July 30-31

The Karnataka High Court was hearing a plea filed by students as well as the NSUI, seeking directions to the government to postpone the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to reconsider its decision to conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) on July 30 and 31. The court was hearing a plea filed by students as well as the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, seeking directions to the government to postpone the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1.94 lakh have registered for the entrance examination scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.

The Bench noted that though the petitioners had moved the court “at the 11th hour,” it is passing orders taking into consideration the rising number of cases in the state and many students may miss exams since public transport is not available.

“The State government has to immediately reconsider its decision of conducting KCET exam. There is a possibility of students missing out on the exam,” the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Sandesh said, as per Bar and Bench.

The court has asked the government to place its decision on record before the Bench by July 29, Tuesday, and asked the state government to look into the issues seriously. The court then adjourned the matter for further hearing to July 29.

Three writ petitions had been filed in the Karnataka High Court against the scheduled examination, one of which was filed by NSUI and students. The petitions had stated that conducting the exams would be “arbitrary and risky” in such “dreadful conditions.” The pleas had added that this would also lead to a violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution since many students living in containment zones were at risk of missing out the exams.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Monday breached the 1 lakh mark with 5,324 new cases being reported. Karnataka now has 1,01,465 cases, with 61,819 active cases. On Monday, Bengaluru saw 1,470 new cases, taking the number of active cases in the city to 33,816.