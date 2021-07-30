Karnataka HC asks govt to help COVID-19 patients overcharged by pvt hospitals

The Karnataka government had fixed a tariff structure for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the state in June, 2020.

The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to expeditiously create a mechanism for grievance redressal over allegations of some private hospitals overcharging hapless patients for COVID-19 treatment. It may be recalled that in June 2020, the state government had capped daily charges for COVID-19 treatment based on broad parameters. But unlike in the first wave, there has been no widespread stringent enforcement of such hospital charges during the second wavw. This direction from the HC bench led by Chief Justice AS Oka came as it is hearing a host of matters relating to the pandemic management in the state.

“One of the grievances made across the Bar is that some of the private hospitals have charged COVID-19 patients who have been admitted on the beds reserved for State quota. It will be appropriate if the stategGovernment sets up a Grievance Redressal Mechanism for deciding the claims made by such COVID-19 patients for reimbursement of the amounts which have been charged from them by the private hospitals,” the bench said. It added, “The state government shall set up the Grievance Redressal Mechanism at the earliest.” The case will be up for hearing on August 10

This grievance redressal mechanism ordered by the HC will help many especially those from middle-income families who have lost their lifetime worth of savings in desperation to get their family members get treated. In some instances, police have registered cases against private hospitals based on complaints made by some patients and families.

In other directions passed on July 28, the HC noted that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has drastically come down. To avoid rush in courts in the state, the HC proposed to extend all the interim orders “perhaps, for the last time” till August 23.

It is only during the course of this same case, the HC had ordered the union government to allocate more liquid medical oxygen for the state during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

