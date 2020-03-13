Karnataka to have separate medical facility in Bengaluru for suspected COVID-19 cases

This comes after the first coronavirus death in India was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Thursday.

The Karnataka Health Department is contemplating opening one separate hospital where all suspected cases of COVID-19 can be kept in quarantine. It will also be setting up isolation beds at eight hospitals in Bengaluru for coronavirus patients.

“I have discussed the issue with the Health Minister and officials. We have decided to open one separate facility to isolate patients suspected to have COVID-19. We are yet to decide the place and how many beds. This is to ensure that all those who need to be isolated can be in one facility and reduce the spread of the virus,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to TNM, an official with the Health Department said that the government is in talks with Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and one more hospital, which have empty beds.

“They have agreed to let us use one whole wing for housing patients in isolation. We are yet to decide which of these facilities will be used,” the officer added.

This comes after the first death due to coronavirus in India was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka. The 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29. He was suspected to have COVID-19 during primary treatment at a private hospital and later shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. The man, who also had other health issues like asthma and high blood pressure, was diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus.

Officials said that family members of the man did not follow instructions of the health department to isolate him as per protocol. And further he was moved to Hyderabad from a GIMS to a private hospital in Hyderabad without the knowledge of the district health officer.

Other than him, there have been five positive cases reported in Bengaluru. Out of them, three are techies who returned from abroad and the other two positive cases are the wife and daughter of one of the techies.

With inputs from Soumya Chatterjee