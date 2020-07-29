Karnataka to have centralised system to classify COVID-19 patients, allot hospitals

Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the new measures will remove the delay in bed allocation and treatment, a problem that many have been facing.

In order to effectively combat the surge of COVID-19 cases, a centralised system would be put in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mild symptomatic persons, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. The system will also recommend treatment for different categories of patient based on the severity of the infection. A statement issued by Sudhakar's office said that he explained the new system to a team of experts from government and Infosys, which will coordinate with authorities to provide technical support for it, through video conference.

Sudhakar told the team that various existing mobile applications related to COVID-19 will be brought under one platform to get real-time information, which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals and beds to those in need.

These measures will probably remove the delay in bed allocation and treatment, a problem that many have been facing. The patients will get all information in one phone call, he said.

Referring to a company by the name Step 1, which is providing such services in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the minister said a similar system will be implemented in the state as well. This company has a team of doctors and nurses who will guide people on whether they need hospital treatment or home isolation after they are tested positive for coronavirus.

"More than 70% of the positive cases are being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and are advised to go for home isolation. Through this system, the load on the hospitals will be reduced and severe cases can be administered with proper treatment. Infosys will coordinate with the government to provide technical support for this system," Sudhakar added.

The minister also held a video conference with the heads of private medical colleges to review their preparedness to deal with coronavirus. He instructed them to provide treatment to the non- COVID-19 patients as well.