‘Karnataka has power of double engine govt’: PM Modi at GIM in Bengaluru

PM Modi virtually delivered the inaugural speech at the three-day Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru.

news Global Investors' Meeting

“New India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure and the best talent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, November 2, at the Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru. Delivering the address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing, he said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy's fundamentals are strong.

"Despite global uncertainties, India is growing rapidly", he said. The Prime Minister said Karnataka has the power of "double engine", with the same party in the government at both the state and union government. "When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is ‘Brand Bengaluru’,” PM Modi said. Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function here included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements for the three-day meet at the Palace ground on Tuesday, Bommai said that 'Invest Karnataka' will grab the attention of the whole world. Global investment will lay a strong foundation for the development of Karnataka in the next five years, the Chief Minister said, as he termed the global investors' meet as an important event where technocrats, young engineers, IT/BT experts, startups, educational institutions and global and domestic investors will be welcomed.

"We are expecting more than Rs 5 lakh crore investment, and the state's high-level committee has already given clearance for investment worth over Rs 2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to the investors and we are going to distribute the certificates of investment on Wednesday. "We will sign agreements with the new investors and give all the required clearances in the next few days. Karnataka is taking a big leap in the industrial sector which will be evident in tomorrow's meet," he said.

