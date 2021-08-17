Karnataka govt to urge pvt companies to use CSR fund to buy vaccines for govt use

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar noted that they planned to request companies to channel their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The Karnataka government is urging private sector players, heads of pharmaceutical companies, the food and beverage manufacturing, IT and BT companies, and high net-worth philanthropic individuals to join with the state to ensure full vaccination of its citizens. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the government is going to request them to channel their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for the government of Karnataka. "We have vaccinated 3.5 crore people in the state. Our aim is to complete the vaccination drive by the month of December for the above 18 years segment. We are in discussion with the central government for allotment of more vaccines to the state. Next week, I am also joining Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit New Delhi and hold discussions with the Union ministry," he said.

TNM has previously reported on the shortage of vaccines in government centres, while the private sector is not able to exhaust their share of vaccines.

The minister mentioned that the private sector has earmarked 25% supply of manufactured vaccines for every state, according to the Union governmentâ€™s formula. â€œI am holding talks with private sector players, pharmaceuticals, IT, BT heads, philanthropic individuals and food manufacturing unit heads. We will urge them to buy vaccines from a private quota under CSR funds for the government," he explained.

Companies allocated a certain amount that must be spent on CSR activities. "We want them to spend most of these amounts to buy vaccines for the government. If it materialises, it is going to be a shot in the arm as far as the availability of vaccines is concerned," Sudhakar added.

In neighbouring Kerala, KMSCL (Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd), a fully owned state government company, will buy 10 lakh Covishield doses from the 25% quota of the private sector.

(With IANS inputs)